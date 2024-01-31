Century Communities Inc (CCS) Posts Record Fourth Quarter Deliveries and Robust Full Year 2023 Results

Net Income Surges and Debt Levels Reach Historic Lows

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: Fourth quarter net income increased 15% year-over-year to $91.3 million.
  • Revenue: Full year revenues reached $3.7 billion with 9,568 homes delivered.
  • Debt to Capital Ratio: Net homebuilding debt to net capital improved to a record low of 22.4%.
  • Book Value: Book value per share increased to a company record of $75.12.
  • Outlook: For full year 2024, deliveries are expected to be in the range of 10,000 to 11,000 homes with revenues projected between $3.8 billion to $4.2 billion.
Article's Main Image

1753114685244338176.png

On January 31, 2024, Century Communities Inc (CCS, Financial), a leading homebuilder in the United States, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company released its 8-K filing, revealing a strong performance with significant year-over-year improvements in net income and a record low in net homebuilding debt to net capital ratio.

Company Overview

Century Communities Inc is a construction company that specializes in residential markets with operations spanning five homebuilding segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Century Complete. The company also operates a financial services segment, offering mortgage, title, and insurance services to homebuyers. With a focus on developing and constructing single-family detached or attached homes, Century Communities sells homes through its own sales representatives, independent real estate brokers, and various advertising channels.

Financial Highlights and Performance

The company's fourth quarter saw a 15% increase in net income to $91.3 million, or $2.83 per diluted share, compared to the same period last year. Full year net income was reported at $259.2 million, or $8.05 per diluted share. Total revenues for the year were $3.7 billion, with home sales revenues accounting for $3.6 billion of that figure. The average sales price of home deliveries for the year was $376,700.

Century Communities delivered 9,568 homes throughout the year, with the fourth quarter contributing a record 3,157 home deliveries, a 39% sequential increase. The company's net new home contracts in the fourth quarter of 2023 were 2,340, an 86% increase over the previous year, signaling strong demand and exceeding expectations despite typical seasonal declines.

Financial Position and Outlook

The balance sheet remains robust with $2.4 billion in stockholders' equity and $1.1 billion in liquidity. The net homebuilding debt to net capital ratio reached a historic low of 22.4% at year-end. Looking ahead, the company expects to deliver between 10,000 to 11,000 homes in 2024 with home sales revenues projected to be between $3.8 billion to $4.2 billion.

Commentary from Executives

“Our fourth quarter deliveries of 3,157 homes, a quarterly record for the Company, increased 39% sequentially as we benefitted from our increased level of home starts earlier in the year and continued improvements in our cycle times,” said Dale Francescon, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer.
“Our balance sheet remains strong with $2.4 billion in stockholders’ equity, $1.1 billion in liquidity and net homebuilding debt to net capital of 22.4%, the lowest year end level in our history as a public company,” added Rob Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President.

Analysis and Future Prospects

The company's performance in 2023, marked by a record number of quarterly deliveries and a significant increase in net income, reflects the effectiveness of its operational strategies and the strong demand for affordable new homes. The improvement in the net homebuilding debt to net capital ratio underscores the company's financial discipline and positions it well for future growth. With a positive outlook for 2024, Century Communities Inc appears poised to continue its trajectory of profitability and expansion.

For more detailed information and analysis, investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit the company's website and review the full 8-K filing.

Stay tuned to GuruFocus.com for the latest financial news and expert analysis on Century Communities Inc and other significant market players.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Century Communities Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.