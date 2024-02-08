UGI Corp Reports Resilient Q1 Fiscal 2024 Results Amidst Warmer Weather

Adjusted EPS Climbs to $1.20, International Segment EBIT Surges by 77%

Summary
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS: Increased to $1.20 from $1.14 in the prior-year period.
  • Reportable Segments EBIT: Rose to $425 million, up from $411 million year-over-year.
  • UGI International Performance: EBIT soared by 77% due to strategic exits and higher LPG volumes.
  • Liquidity: UGI Corp maintained strong liquidity with approximately $1.5 billion available.
  • Utilities Segment: Despite warmer weather, total margin improved by 4%.
  • AmeriGas Propane: Faced a decline in financial results, with a 13% decrease in retail gallons sold.
Article's Main Image

On February 1, 2024, UGI Corp (UGI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company, a prominent distributor and marketer of energy products and services, reported a robust first quarter for fiscal year 2024, with adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) rising to $1.20, compared to $1.14 in the same period last year. This performance was achieved despite warmer weather conditions, which typically reduce demand for energy products.

UGI Corp operates through various segments, including AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities, with a significant portion of its revenue stemming from the UGI International segment. The company's strategic focus on delivering reliable earnings growth and returning cash to shareholders through dividends has been underscored by its latest financial results.

Performance Highlights and Strategic Focus

The company's reportable segments' earnings before interest expense and income taxes (EBIT) increased to $425 million, up from $411 million in the prior-year period. A notable 77% increase in EBIT from UGI International was a key driver, attributed to the successful exit from non-core energy marketing business, higher LPG volumes, and increased unit margins. UGI's liquidity position remained strong, with available liquidity of approximately $1.5 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Interim President and CEO Mario Longhi emphasized the importance of strategic priorities aimed at delivering reliable earnings growth and returning cash to shareholders. Despite the challenges faced by the AmeriGas Propane segment, which saw a year-over-year decline in financial results, UGI Corp has initiated actions to align its cost structure and adjust capital allocation priorities to strengthen its core businesses.

Segment Analysis and Financial Metrics

The Utilities segment experienced warmer temperatures, leading to a decrease in core market volumes. However, total volumes increased due to higher large firm delivery service and interruptible delivery service volumes. The segment's total margin improved by 4%, primarily due to an increase in Pennsylvania gas base rates and customer growth.

Midstream & Marketing segment's total margin remained stable year-over-year, despite warmer temperatures. The segment faced increased operating and administrative expenses, which were partially offset by higher margins from natural gas marketing activities.

UGI International's performance was particularly strong, with a 30% increase in total margin and a 102% increase in operating income. This was largely due to the exit from non-core energy marketing operations, higher LPG unit margins, and favorable foreign currency translation effects.

AmeriGas Propane faced challenges with a 13% decrease in retail gallons sold and a 9% decrease in total margin, primarily due to lower volumes and the impact of warmer weather.

Our fiscal first quarter results reflect the strong performance of UGI International and the natural gas businesses, and underscores our commitment to our customers, shareholders, and employees," said Mario Longhi, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

In conclusion, UGI Corp's first quarter of fiscal 2024 demonstrates resilience in the face of weather-related demand fluctuations, with strategic decisions contributing to a solid financial performance. The company's focus on cost alignment, capital allocation, and core business strengthening positions it well for sustainable shareholder value delivery.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from UGI Corp for further details.

