WEC Energy Group Reports Mixed 2023 Financial Results Amid Regulatory Challenges

Adjusted EPS Rises Despite Revenue Dip and Non-Cash Charge Impact

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported GAAP net income of $1.3 billion for 2023, down from $1.4 billion in 2022.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share: Adjusted EPS increased by 4% to $4.63, excluding a non-cash charge related to capital investments disallowed by the Illinois Commerce Commission.
  • Revenue: Consolidated revenues decreased to $8.9 billion, a $704.4 million drop from 2022.
  • Dividend: Quarterly cash dividend increased by 7% to 83.5 cents per share, marking the 21st consecutive year of dividend growth.
  • Electricity and Gas Deliveries: Retail deliveries of electricity and natural gas saw a decline in 2023, with weather-normalized electricity deliveries down by 1.0%.
  • Capital Investments: Faced a non-cash impairment charge due to disallowed capital costs by the Illinois Commerce Commission.
Article's Main Image

On February 1, 2024, WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the company's financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2023. WEC Energy Group, a prominent energy company serving millions of customers across several U.S. states, reported a decrease in GAAP net income to $1.3 billion, or $4.22 per share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $4.45 per share, in the previous year. The company's adjusted earnings per share, however, rose by 4 percent to $4.63 when excluding a significant non-cash charge.

1753115793572392960.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's financial results reflect a mix of achievements and setbacks. The adjusted earnings per share increase is a positive indicator of WEC Energy Group's underlying financial health and its ability to grow earnings despite challenges. However, the decline in GAAP net income and consolidated revenues points to external pressures and regulatory hurdles, particularly the non-cash charge related to capital investments disallowed by the Illinois Commerce Commission.

Executive Chairman Gale Klappa commented on the year's performance, stating:

"We delivered another year of strong results in 2023, despite an historically warm start to the year and a disappointing regulatory decision in Illinois. We have significant growth opportunities ahead. And we will continue to compound value with our focus on the fundamentals — reliability, customer satisfaction, financial discipline, and environmental stewardship."

Key Financial Metrics

WEC Energy Group's financial achievements, such as the 21st consecutive year of dividend growth, underscore the company's commitment to shareholder returns. The utility industry is known for its stable dividends, and WEC's consistent dividend growth is a testament to its financial discipline and operational efficiency.

Key details from the financial statements include:

Financial Metrics 2023 Full Year 2023 Q4
GAAP Net Income (in millions) $1,331.7 $218.5
Adjusted Net Income (in millions) $1,461.5 $348.3
GAAP Earnings Per Share $4.22 $0.69
Adjusted Earnings Per Share $4.63 $1.10

These metrics are crucial as they provide insights into the company's profitability and operational efficiency. The adjusted figures, in particular, offer a clearer view of the company's performance by excluding the one-time regulatory setback.

Analysis of Company's Performance

WEC Energy Group's performance in 2023 reflects resilience in the face of regulatory and environmental challenges. The company's ability to increase its adjusted earnings per share despite a revenue decline and a non-cash charge is indicative of strong management and operational effectiveness. The decrease in electricity and gas deliveries could be a concern for future revenue growth, but the company's focus on customer satisfaction and environmental stewardship, as highlighted by Klappa, may help mitigate these impacts.

Overall, WEC Energy Group's 2023 financial results present a picture of a company navigating a complex regulatory environment while maintaining a commitment to shareholder value and operational excellence. Investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in the utilities sector may find WEC's disciplined approach and growth opportunities compelling despite the challenges faced.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from WEC Energy Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.