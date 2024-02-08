Enterprise Products Partners LP Reports Solid Earnings Amidst Market Challenges

EPD Maintains Distribution Growth in 2023 Despite Lower Commodity Prices

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $5.5 billion for 2023, slightly up from $5.5 billion in 2022.
  • Earnings Per Unit: $2.52 per common unit in 2023, a marginal increase from $2.50 in 2022.
  • Operating Income: Increased to $1.921 billion in Q4 2023 from $1.765 billion in Q4 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Remained stable at $9.318 billion for 2023, matching the previous year.
  • Distributable Cash Flow (DCF): $7.601 billion for 2023, slightly down from $7.751 billion in 2022.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow (FCF): Increased significantly to $4.811 billion in 2023 from $2.983 billion in 2022.
  • Capital Investments: $3.3 billion in 2023, with growth capital investments expected to be $3.25 to $3.75 billion in 2024.
Article's Main Image

On February 1, 2024, Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a leading North American provider of midstream energy services, reported a slight increase in net income and earnings per common unit, maintaining its track record of distribution growth for the 25th consecutive year.

Performance and Challenges

Enterprise Products Partners LP faced a challenging year with significantly lower commodity prices and natural gas processing margins compared to 2022. Despite these headwinds, the company managed to generate comparable earnings per common unit, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (CFFO), and Operational DCF to its record-setting year in 2022. This performance underscores the resilience and value of EPD's diversified, fee-based midstream businesses.

Financial Achievements

The company's financial achievements in 2023 are particularly noteworthy in the context of the Oil & Gas industry, which has been navigating a volatile market environment. EPD's ability to retain $3.2 billion of DCF for reinvestment, unit repurchases, and debt reduction, while increasing distributions by 5.3%, speaks to its operational efficiency and strategic financial management. These achievements are crucial for maintaining investor confidence and funding future growth.

Key Financial Metrics

Enterprise Products Partners LP reported an operating income of $1.921 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, up from $1.765 billion in the same period of 2022. The company's net income for the year stood at $5.657 billion, marginally higher than the $5.615 billion reported in 2022. The fully diluted earnings per common unit increased slightly to $2.52 in 2023 from $2.50 in the previous year. Total gross operating margin for the year was $9.395 billion, an increase from $9.309 billion in 2022.

"Enterprise’s 2023 earnings demonstrated the value and resiliency of our diversified, fee-based midstream businesses," said Jim Teague, co-chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. "Despite significantly lower commodity prices and natural gas processing margins in 2023 compared to 2022, Enterprise generated comparable earnings per common unit on a fully diluted basis, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted CFFO and Operational DCF in 2023 to our record setting year in 2022."

Analysis of Company's Performance

Enterprise Products Partners LP's performance in 2023 was bolstered by increased pipeline volumes, with total equivalent pipeline volumes rising by 9% to 12.2 million barrels per day. The company also saw a 20% increase in marine terminal volumes and a 16% rise in NGL fractionation volumes. These volume increases, along with strong international demand for octane, helped offset weaker natural gas processing margins.

Looking ahead, EPD has $6.8 billion of major organic growth projects under construction, which are expected to provide new sources of cash flow. The company's financial strength and asset footprint position it well to support the energy security and economic growth of the United States.

For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Enterprise Products Partners LP for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.