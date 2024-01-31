Hawkins Inc (HWKN) Reports Strong Growth in Water Treatment Segment and Record Gross Profit

Q3 Fiscal 2024 Earnings Highlight Robust Bottom-Line Results and Strategic Acquisitions

59 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $14.9 million, a 39% increase from the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: $208.5 million, a 5% decrease overall, with a notable 20% increase in the Water Treatment segment.
  • Gross Profit: Record $42.2 million, up 16% year-over-year.
  • Diluted EPS: $0.71, a 39% increase from the prior year's quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Record $29.7 million, a 25% increase year-over-year.
  • Debt Reduction: Decreased by $11.0 million from the previous year, with a leverage ratio under 1x EBITDA.
  • Acquisitions: Added six Water Treatment locations with two acquisitions.
Article's Main Image

On January 31, 2024, Hawkins Inc (HWKN, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company, a renowned manufacturer and distributor of chemicals and ingredients, operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition, with the majority of its revenue generated in the United States.

Hawkins Inc (HWKN, Financial) reported a net income of $14.9 million for the third quarter, marking a significant 39% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth was driven by a robust performance in the Water Treatment segment, which saw a 20% increase in sales and over 80% growth in operating income. Despite a 5% decrease in overall sales, the company achieved a record gross profit of $42.2 million, up 16% year-over-year, contributing to a record operating income of $18.5 million, a 21% increase from the prior year.

The company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) also saw a substantial rise, reaching $0.71, a 39% increase from the same quarter of the previous year. This was complemented by a record Adjusted EBITDA of $29.7 million, up 25% year-over-year. The strong financial performance allowed Hawkins Inc (HWKN, Financial) to fund three acquisitions while reducing its debt by $11.0 million from the same time a year ago, resulting in a leverage ratio of under 1x EBITDA.

1753116836796461056.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

While the Water Treatment segment flourished, the Industrial and Health and Nutrition segments faced challenges. Industrial segment sales decreased by 19% to $93.0 million, impacted by the sale of the consumer bleach packaging business and lower volumes due to competitive pricing pressures. Health and Nutrition segment sales also decreased by 7% to $33.5 million, primarily due to lower sales of manufactured products.

Despite these challenges, the company's gross profit margin improved, with the Water Treatment segment's gross profit increasing by 52% to $20.2 million. This was attributed to improved per-unit margins and the addition of sales from newly acquired businesses. The company's disciplined inventory management and strategic acquisitions have positioned it well for continued growth and operational efficiency.

Strategic Acquisitions and Outlook

During the quarter, Hawkins Inc (HWKN, Financial) added six Water Treatment locations through the acquisitions of Water Solutions Unlimited, Inc. and The Miami Products & Chemical Co. These strategic moves have expanded the company's footprint and capabilities in the Water Treatment market, contributing to the segment's impressive performance.

CEO Patrick H. Hawkins expressed confidence in the company's diversified business model and its ability to generate free cash flow and execute on its growth strategy. With one quarter remaining in the fiscal year, the company expects to maintain its momentum and continue delivering value to its shareholders.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, Hawkins Inc (HWKN, Financial)'s latest earnings report demonstrates the company's ability to navigate market challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities. The company's strong financial position, strategic acquisitions, and commitment to reducing debt while expanding its operations make it a noteworthy consideration for those seeking investment opportunities in the Chemicals industry.

For more detailed information and to stay updated on Hawkins Inc (HWKN, Financial)'s financial developments, please visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hawkins Inc for further details.

