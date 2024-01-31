Align Technology Inc (ALGN) Posts Mixed Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Annual Revenue Climbs 3.4%, Q4 Sees Slight Sequential Decline

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Q4 Revenue: $956.7 million, a 0.4% decrease sequentially but a 6.1% increase year-over-year.
  • Full-Year Revenue: $3.9 billion, up 3.4% from the previous year.
  • Net Income: Q4 net income of $124.0 million, with full-year net income rising 23.1% to $445.1 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Q4 EPS at $1.64, with non-GAAP EPS at $2.42; full-year EPS at $5.81, with non-GAAP EPS at $8.61.
  • Clear Aligner Shipments: Slight increase of 0.4% year-over-year, totaling 2,408,520 shipments.
  • Stock Repurchases: $600 million of common stock repurchased in 2023.
  • Foreign Exchange Impact: Negative impact on 2023 revenues by approximately $36.3 million compared to 2022.
Article's Main Image

On January 31, 2024, Align Technology Inc (ALGN, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2023. Align Technology, the leading manufacturer of clear aligners, reported a slight sequential dip in Q4 revenue but saw an overall increase for the year. The company, known for its Invisalign product, continues to dominate the clear aligner market, with over 17 million patients treated to date.

1753117880259604480.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Align Technology's Q4 revenue was marginally lower than the previous quarter, mainly due to foreign exchange headwinds. However, the year-over-year increase in Q4 and full-year revenues highlights the company's resilience in a challenging economic environment. The company's operating margin for 2023 stood at 16.7%, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 21.4%. Despite the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange rates, Align Technology managed to post a significant increase in net income, demonstrating its ability to maintain profitability.

Strategic Achievements and Innovations

Align Technology's financial achievements are crucial for sustaining its leadership in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The company's continued investment in innovation is exemplified by the unveiling of the next-generation iTero Lumina Intraoral Scanner, which promises to enhance practice efficiency with faster scanning and higher accuracy. This innovation is expected to solidify Align's competitive edge and drive future growth.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

For the fiscal year 2023, Align Technology reported total revenues of $3.9 billion, with clear aligner revenues accounting for $3.2 billion. The company's balance sheet remains strong, with $937.4 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023. The total assets were reported at $6.08 billion, with total liabilities at $2.45 billion, resulting in a solid equity position.

"I am pleased to report fourth quarter results with better-than-expected revenues and earnings," said Align Technology President and CEO Joe Hogan. "Our continued focus on innovation and execution has driven growth across our key markets and product lines."

Analysis of Company's Performance

Align Technology's performance in 2023 reflects its ability to navigate economic headwinds and maintain growth through strategic initiatives and product innovation. The company's repurchase of $600 million in common stock underscores its commitment to delivering shareholder value. Looking ahead, Align Technology's focus on expanding its product offerings and capitalizing on the untapped orthodontic market presents a promising growth trajectory.

For more detailed information on Align Technology Inc (ALGN, Financial)'s financial results, including the full income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement, please refer to the company's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Align Technology Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.