Ball Corp (BALL) Reports Solid Growth in Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Earnings

Despite Global Beverage Can Shipment Declines, BALL Sees Increased Earnings and Strong Free Cash Flow

54 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Earnings: Full-year net earnings of $707 million, up from $719 million in 2022.
  • Revenue: 2023 revenue at $14.03 billion, a decrease from $15.35 billion in the previous year.
  • Earnings Per Share: Diluted EPS for the full year at $2.23, with comparable EPS at $2.90.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated $818 million in free cash flow in 2023.
  • Global Beverage Can Shipments: Down 7.4% for the full year and 3.2% in Q4, including Russia.
Article's Main Image

On February 1, 2024, Ball Corp (BALL, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. As the world's leading metal can manufacturer, Ball Corp has faced a challenging year with global beverage can shipments declining by 7.4% over the year, including the impact of the Russian market. Excluding Russia, the decline was 3.3% for the year and 3.2% for the fourth quarter. Despite these challenges, the company reported a solid increase in net earnings and strong free cash flow generation.

Ball Corp is renowned for its significant market share in the metal can industry, with a presence in North America, Europe, and South America, and a small segment in the U.S. defense industry through its aerospace segment. The company's diverse portfolio includes beverage packaging in North and Central America, EMEA, South America, and aerospace, contributing to a total revenue of $15.3 billion in 2022.

The company's performance in 2023, particularly in the fourth quarter, was marked by resilience in the face of a major brand disruption in North America, hyperinflationary effects in Argentina, and the complexities of an ongoing aerospace sale process. Ball Corp's strategic actions, including operational efficiencies and volume improvement, have positioned the company for growth in earnings per share and free cash flow generation in 2024.

1753118615957303296.png

Financial Highlights and Segment Performance

Ball Corp's full-year 2023 net earnings attributable to the corporation were $707 million, with diluted earnings per share of $2.23 on sales of $14.03 billion. This compares to $719 million net earnings, or $2.25 per diluted share, on sales of $15.35 billion in 2022. The company's full-year 2023 comparable net earnings were $920 million, or $2.90 per diluted share, an improvement from $891 million, or $2.78 per diluted share in the previous year.

The fourth quarter of 2023 saw net earnings attributable to the corporation at $154 million, or 49 cents per diluted share, on sales of $3.40 billion compared to $55 million, or 17 cents per diluted share, on sales of $3.55 billion in the same period of 2022. The fourth quarter 2023 comparable earnings per diluted share were 78 cents, a significant increase from the fourth quarter 2022 comparable earnings per diluted share of 44 cents.

Ball Corp's beverage packaging segments in North and Central America, EMEA, and South America experienced mixed results, with some regions showing improved operating earnings despite volume declines, while others faced challenges due to economic conditions and brand disruptions. The aerospace segment reported increased comparable operating earnings and a strong backlog, indicating a positive outlook for this division.

Outlook and Strategic Moves

Looking ahead to 2024, Ball Corp is positioned to grow diluted earnings per share and generate strong free cash flow. The company plans to leverage the proceeds from the projected aerospace sale to reduce debt and accelerate shareholder value return through share buybacks and dividends. Ball Corp's commitment to sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and operational excellence is expected to drive long-term shareholder returns.

The company's financial statements reveal a decrease in net sales but an increase in net earnings and free cash flow. The balance sheet shows a stable financial position, with total assets at $19.303 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Ball Corp's management expressed confidence in the company's ability to navigate market challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities. The company's strategic investments and focus on cost management are anticipated to yield positive results in the coming year.

For detailed financial information and the full earnings report, investors and interested parties can access Ball Corp's 8-K filing.

Ball Corp's earnings call is available for replay, and a written transcript will be posted on the company's website for those unable to attend the live event.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members seeking comprehensive analysis and insights into Ball Corp's financial performance can find more information on GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ball Corp for further details.

