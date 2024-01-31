8x8 Inc (EGHT) Reports Mixed Fiscal Q3 2024 Results Amidst Continued Product Innovation

Service Revenue Holds Steady as Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Cash Flow Show Strong Growth

53 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: Slight decrease to $181 million from $184.4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Service Revenue: Remained stable at $175.1 million, compared to $175.8 million in Q3 of fiscal 2023.
  • GAAP Operating Loss: Improved by 48.1% to $9.4 million from $18.1 million in the prior year's quarter.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Profit: Increased by 32% to $24.3 million, signaling strong operational efficiency.
  • GAAP Net Loss: Decreased by 18% to $21.2 million, reflecting cost control measures.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income: Jumped by 78.5% to $14.8 million, showcasing profitability on an adjusted basis.
  • Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations rose by 45% year-over-year to $22.4 million.
Article's Main Image

On January 31, 2024, 8x8 Inc (EGHT, Financial), a leading provider of cloud contact center and unified communications solutions, released its 8-K filing, detailing financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its integrated platform that enables omnichannel communication across various mediums, reported a slight decrease in total revenue to $181 million from $184.4 million in the same quarter last year. However, service revenue remained relatively stable at $175.1 million.

8x8 Inc's GAAP operating loss showed significant improvement, decreasing by 48.1% to $9.4 million compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This improvement is a testament to the company's efforts in streamlining operations and reducing costs. The non-GAAP operating profit, which excludes certain non-recurring and non-cash expenses, increased by 32% to $24.3 million, indicating the company's ability to generate profit from its core operations.

The company's GAAP net loss decreased by 18% to $21.2 million, while non-GAAP net income, which provides a view of the company's profitability by excluding certain expenses, saw a significant increase of 78.5% to $14.8 million. This growth in non-GAAP net income reflects the company's strong operational performance and ability to control costs effectively.

Another highlight of the quarter was the 45% year-over-year increase in cash flow from operations, which reached $22.4 million. This robust cash generation underscores the company's financial health and its ability to self-fund growth initiatives.

1753118759851290624.png

8x8 Inc's financial achievements are particularly important in the competitive software industry, where consistent innovation and customer retention are key. The company's continued momentum from new products, including the AI-based Intelligent Customer Assistant, positions it well for future growth.

Key financial metrics from the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement reveal a company that is managing its resources effectively. The balance sheet shows a healthy liquidity position with $170 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments. The company's gross margins remained stable, with GAAP and non-GAAP service revenue gross margins at 72% and 74%, respectively, indicating efficient cost management in delivering services.

CEO Samuel Wilson commented on the results, stating:

"I am pleased to report that we met our guidance ranges for service revenue and total revenue and exceeded our guidance range for non-GAAP operating margin in the third quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin exceeded our guidance range and cash flow from operations was strong again this quarter."

8x8 Inc's performance reflects a company that is navigating the challenges of a dynamic market while continuing to innovate and deliver value to its customers. The company's focus on enhancing customer and employee experiences through its integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform is evident in its product innovation highlights and industry recognition.

For investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, 8x8 Inc's latest earnings report presents a company with a solid foundation, prudent financial management, and a clear vision for leveraging technology to maintain and grow its market position.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from 8x8 Inc for further details.

