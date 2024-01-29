On January 29, 2024, Executive Vice President Andrea Wainer executed a sale of 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company that engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 76,805 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The latest transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 22 insider sells for Abbott Laboratories.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Abbott Laboratories were trading at $112.5, resulting in a market capitalization of $198.17 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 35.02, which is above both the industry median of 27.07 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $112.5 and a GF Value of $108.52, Abbott Laboratories has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

