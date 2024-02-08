Leonard Livschitz, the Chief Executive Officer of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDYN), sold 15,000 shares of the company on January 30, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $13.06 per share, resulting in a total value of $195,900.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc is a digital engineering services company that provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services. The company specializes in emerging technology solutions, including artificial intelligence, data science, cloud computing, and DevOps, among others. Grid Dynamics works with clients across various industries to drive innovation and digital transformation initiatives.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 134,296 shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period.

The insider transaction history for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders. In the past year, there have been no insider buys and 10 insider sells.

On the valuation front, shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc were trading at $13.06 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company has a market capitalization of approximately $997.787 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.67, with a GF Value of $19.63. This indicates that the stock is currently trading below its intrinsic value estimate, suggesting it is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc may find the insider's recent transaction and the company's current valuation metrics of interest as they assess the stock's potential and the insider's perspective on the company's value.

