Open Text Corp (OTEX) Posts Record Revenues in Q2 Fiscal Year 2024

Substantial Growth in Cloud Bookings and Total Revenues Highlighted

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenues: $1.535 billion, a 71% increase year-over-year.
  • Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR): $1.146 billion, up 58% year-over-year.
  • Cloud Revenues: $450 million, a 10.1% increase year-over-year.
  • GAAP-based Net Income: $38 million, with diluted EPS of $0.14.
  • Non-GAAP Diluted EPS: $1.24, reflecting strong profitability.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $566 million, with a margin of 36.9%.
  • Free Cash Flows: $305 million, an 87% increase year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On February 1, 2024, Open Text Corp (OTEX, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company, a global leader in information management solutions, reported record total revenues of $1.535 billion, marking a significant 71% increase year-over-year. This growth was driven by a surge in cloud demand, with cloud revenues reaching $450 million, up 10.1% from the previous year.

Open Text Corp, originating from a project at Canada's University of Waterloo, has become a key player in the software industry, providing solutions for archiving, retrieving, and managing unstructured information. Its Information Management platform and services cater to a wide range of clients, including large enterprises and government agencies, emphasizing the importance of secure and scalable solutions in today's data-driven world.

The company's performance this quarter is particularly noteworthy given the challenges faced by the software industry, including rapid technological changes and the need for constant innovation. Open Text Corp's ability to achieve record revenues and cloud bookings in such an environment underscores the company's strong market position and the relevance of its offerings.

Financial achievements like these are critical for companies like Open Text Corp, as they reflect the company's ability to capitalize on growth opportunities within the Information Management sector, particularly in cloud services and artificial intelligence (AI). The company's focus on these high-growth areas is evident in its increased cloud bookings and the planned divestiture of its Application Modernization and Connectivity (AMC) business, which will allow for a sharper focus on cloud and AI opportunities.

Key financial details from the earnings report include:

Financial Metrics Q2 FY'24 Q2 FY'23 % Change
Total Revenues $1,534.9M $897.4M 71.0%
GAAP-based Net Income $37.7M $258.5M (85.4%)
Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted $1.24 $0.89 39.3%
Adjusted EBITDA $566.3M $340.9M 66.1%
Free Cash Flows $305.4M $163.0M 87.4%

Important metrics such as Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flows are crucial indicators of the company's operational efficiency and financial health. Adjusted EBITDA, which stood at $566 million with a margin of 36.9%, reflects the company's profitability excluding non-operational charges. Free cash flows, which saw an 87% increase year-over-year to $305 million, demonstrate the company's ability to generate cash and fund operations, investments, and shareholder returns.

"OpenText demonstrated remarkable performance in the second quarter achieving record total revenues of $1.535 billion, up 71% year-over-year," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Driven by increased cloud demand, we saw record quarterly enterprise cloud bookings of $236 million, up 63% year-over year, led by continued strong enterprise content, Micro Focus cloud contribution and customers beginning their AI journey."

As part of its commitment to shareholder returns, Open Text Corp declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share, with a record date of March 1, 2024, and a payment date of March 20, 2024.

1753169656664977408.png

In conclusion, Open Text Corp's Q2 fiscal year 2024 results reflect a strong performance in a competitive industry, with significant growth in cloud bookings and total revenues. The company's strategic focus on cloud and AI, along with its solid financial execution, positions it well for future growth and continued success.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Open Text Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.