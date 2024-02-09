Insights from the Latest N-PORT Filing Highlight Vertex Pharmaceuticals' -0.66% Portfolio Impact

Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), steered by the seasoned Wellington Management Company LLP since 1984, is a beacon for investors targeting the health care sector. Under the leadership of Jean M. Hynes, CFA, the fund's investment strategy is rooted in long-term capital appreciation, with a keen focus on companies poised for above-average growth. The fund's contrarian approach often leads to opportunities where stocks are purchased post-negative events, capitalizing on potential rebounds.

Summary of New Buys

Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with 3 new stocks in the fourth quarter of 2023. Noteworthy additions include:

Cencora Inc (COR, Financial), with 1,245,570 shares, making up 0.56% of the portfolio and valued at $255.82 million.

Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (SHSE:603259, Financial), with 8,827,300 shares, representing 0.2% of the portfolio, and a total value of ¥90,588,440.

Structure Therapeutics Inc (GPCR, Financial), holding 1,509,715 shares, accounting for 0.13% of the portfolio and valued at $61.54 million.

Key Position Increases

The fund also bolstered its stakes in 29 stocks, with significant increases in:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO, Financial), adding 1,905,298 shares for a total of 3,386,878 shares, marking a 128.6% increase in share count and a 0.43% portfolio impact, valued at $350.99 million.

Moderna Inc (MRNA, Financial), with an additional 1,596,719 shares, bringing the total to 6,521,472 shares, a 32.42% increase in share count, valued at $648.56 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The fund exited 8 holdings entirely in the fourth quarter of 2023, including:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO, Financial), where all 5,148,413 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -0.29%.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were made in 23 stocks, with the most significant being:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial), reduced by 840,441 shares, a -31.14% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.66%. The stock traded at an average price of $369.42 during the quarter, returning 17.30% over the past 3 months and 6.48% year-to-date.

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial), reduced by 524,113 shares, a -8.25% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.64%. The stock's average trading price was $583.7 during the quarter, with returns of 19.20% over the past 3 months and 13.17% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 95 stocks. The top holdings included 7.42% in Eli Lilly and Co (LLY), 6.89% in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH, Financial), 5.68% in AstraZeneca PLC (LSE:AZN, Financial), 4.88% in Merck & Co Inc (MRK, Financial), and 4.73% in Novartis AG (XSWX:NOVN, Financial). The investments are primarily concentrated in the Healthcare and Financial Services sectors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.