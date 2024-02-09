Vanguard Health Care Fund's Strategic Moves: A Deep Dive into Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Position Change

Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), steered by the seasoned Wellington Management Company LLP since 1984, is a beacon for investors targeting the health care sector. Under the leadership of Jean M. Hynes, CFA, the fund's investment strategy is rooted in long-term capital appreciation, with a keen focus on companies poised for above-average growth. The fund's contrarian approach often leads to opportunities where stocks are purchased post-negative events, capitalizing on potential rebounds.

Summary of New Buys

Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with 3 new stocks in the fourth quarter of 2023. Noteworthy additions include:

  • Cencora Inc (COR, Financial), with 1,245,570 shares, making up 0.56% of the portfolio and valued at $255.82 million.
  • Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (SHSE:603259, Financial), with 8,827,300 shares, representing 0.2% of the portfolio, and a total value of ¥90,588,440.
  • Structure Therapeutics Inc (GPCR, Financial), holding 1,509,715 shares, accounting for 0.13% of the portfolio and valued at $61.54 million.

Key Position Increases

The fund also bolstered its stakes in 29 stocks, with significant increases in:

  • Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO, Financial), adding 1,905,298 shares for a total of 3,386,878 shares, marking a 128.6% increase in share count and a 0.43% portfolio impact, valued at $350.99 million.
  • Moderna Inc (MRNA, Financial), with an additional 1,596,719 shares, bringing the total to 6,521,472 shares, a 32.42% increase in share count, valued at $648.56 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The fund exited 8 holdings entirely in the fourth quarter of 2023, including:

  • Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO, Financial), where all 5,148,413 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -0.29%.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were made in 23 stocks, with the most significant being:

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial), reduced by 840,441 shares, a -31.14% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.66%. The stock traded at an average price of $369.42 during the quarter, returning 17.30% over the past 3 months and 6.48% year-to-date.
  • Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial), reduced by 524,113 shares, a -8.25% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.64%. The stock's average trading price was $583.7 during the quarter, with returns of 19.20% over the past 3 months and 13.17% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 95 stocks. The top holdings included 7.42% in Eli Lilly and Co (LLY), 6.89% in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH, Financial), 5.68% in AstraZeneca PLC (LSE:AZN, Financial), 4.88% in Merck & Co Inc (MRK, Financial), and 4.73% in Novartis AG (XSWX:NOVN, Financial). The investments are primarily concentrated in the Healthcare and Financial Services sectors.

