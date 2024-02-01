On February 1, 2024, Frederick Snow, CEO of FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

FactSet Research Systems Inc is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service for the investment and corporate communities. The company delivers insight and information to financial professionals through its analytics, services, content, and technology.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 21,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction history for FactSet Research Systems Inc indicates a pattern of 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc were trading at $476.02, resulting in a market capitalization of $18.455 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 39.20, surpassing the industry median of 19.195 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates a valuation higher than both the industry average and the company's own historical average.

FactSet Research Systems Inc's stock price aligns closely with the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $476.02 and a GF Value of $475.00, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. According to this metric, the stock is considered Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.