On February 1, 2024, President New Energy Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of Schlumberger Ltd (SLB, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Schlumberger Ltd is a global technology company that provides products and services for the energy industry. The company's offerings include solutions for drilling, production, and processing within the oil and gas sector.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 64,720 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Schlumberger Ltd indicates a trend with 1 insider buy and 28 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Schlumberger Ltd were trading at $48.77, resulting in a market cap of $69.923 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 16.78, which is above the industry median of 9.69 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $48.77 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $54.17 suggests that Schlumberger Ltd was modestly undervalued at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

