Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Reports Increased Throughput and Earnings Growth in Q4 2023

Robust Performance Driven by Higher Volumes and Strategic Acquisitions

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $152.8 million, with $37.5 million attributable to Hess Midstream LP.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $264.1 million, reflecting operational efficiency and volume growth.
  • Throughput Volumes: Significant increases across gas processing, oil terminaling, and water gathering.
  • Distributions: Quarterly cash distribution increased to $0.6343 per Class A share, up 2.7% from Q3 2023.
  • Capital Expenditures: $71.8 million invested primarily in gas compression capacity expansion.
  • Leverage: Debt at approximately $3.2 billion, representing a leverage ratio of 3.2x Adjusted EBITDA.
Article's Main Image

On January 31, 2024, Hess Midstream LP (HESM, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing a strong finish to the year with increased throughput volumes and net income. The company, a key player in the midstream oil and gas sector, owns and operates a diverse set of assets, including natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal. With a focus on the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays, Hess Midstream LP provides essential services to both Hess Corporation and third-party customers.

1753351155469152256.png

Operational and Financial Highlights

Hess Midstream LP reported a net income of $152.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a slight increase from $149.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The net income attributable to Hess Midstream LP was $37.5 million, or $0.55 per Class A share, after accounting for noncontrolling interests. This represents an increase from $0.49 per Class A share in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company's Adjusted EBITDA stood at $264.1 million, while Adjusted Free Cash Flow reached $146.6 million.

President and COO John Gatling highlighted the year's strong performance and execution, with significant volume growth and expansion of the gas gathering system capacity. The company's focus on reliable operations and minimum volume commitments has positioned it well for sustained throughput growth.

"2023 was a year of continued strong performance and execution for Hess Midstream, as we achieved significant volume growth and further expanded our gas gathering system capacity supporting basin gas capture goals," said John Gatling, President and Chief Operating Officer of Hess Midstream. "We are focused on reliable operating performance and are positioned well to deliver visible and sustained throughput growth underpinned by our minimum volume commitments."

Financial Performance Analysis

Revenues for Q4 2023 were $356.5 million, an increase from $314.6 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher physical volumes and tariff rates. However, the company experienced a decrease in shortfall fees as actual physical volumes in 2023 were at or above minimum volume commitments. Operating costs and expenses rose to $146.4 million from $118.2 million, mainly due to higher maintenance expenses and costs related to additional assets placed in service.

Interest expenses also increased to $47.8 million, up from $40.7 million in the prior-year quarter, attributable to higher interest rates on credit facilities and increased borrowings. The company's leverage remained stable with a debt of approximately $3.2 billion, representing a leverage ratio of 3.2x Adjusted EBITDA.

Operational highlights include the completion of two new compressor stations, expected to provide approximately 100 MMcf/d of installed capacity, with the potential for further expansion. Throughput volumes saw a significant increase across the board, with gas processing up 24%, oil terminaling up 19%, and water gathering up 47% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Capital expenditures for the quarter totaled $71.8 million, primarily for the expansion of gas compression capacity. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.6343 per Class A share, in line with the company's target of at least 5% growth in annual distributions per Class A share through 2025.

Hess Midstream LP's robust performance in the fourth quarter of 2023 underscores its strategic position within the midstream sector, with a focus on operational excellence and growth-oriented initiatives. The company's financial achievements and operational advancements demonstrate its commitment to delivering value to shareholders and maintaining a strong financial foundation.

For more detailed information on Hess Midstream LP's financial results, operational achievements, and future outlook, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hess Midstream LP for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.