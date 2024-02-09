Matthews International Corp Reports Modest Sales Growth Amidst Challenges in Fiscal Q1 2024

Industrial Technologies and Memorialization Segments Show Resilience Despite Overall Net Loss

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Summary
  • Consolidated Sales: Slight increase to $450.0 million from $449.2 million in the previous year.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $2.3 million compared to a net income of $3.7 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased to $45.5 million from $49.3 million year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EPS: Fell to $0.37 from $0.53 in the same quarter last year.
  • Energy Business: Sales below anticipated levels due to customer readiness and timing of equipment projects.
  • Credit Facility Renewal: Company renewed a $750 million revolving credit facility in January 2024.
  • Fiscal 2024 Outlook: Unchanged with expectations for growth in consolidated sales and adjusted EBITDA over fiscal 2023.
Article's Main Image

1753416223732953088.png

Matthews International Corp (MATW, Financial) released its 8-K filing on February 1, 2024, disclosing the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The company, a global provider of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies, reported a marginal increase in consolidated sales to $450.0 million, up from $449.2 million in the same quarter a year ago. However, the company faced a net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, a significant downturn from the net income of $3.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, reported in the prior year.

Despite the overall net loss, Matthews International's Industrial Technologies and Memorialization segments reported sales growth. The Industrial Technologies segment's performance was bolstered by the energy business, although sales were below expected levels due to delays in customer readiness and timing of equipment projects. The Memorialization segment saw an increase in sales of granite memorial products, aided by the acquisition of Eagle Granite, while casket sales declined due to lower death rates compared to the previous year.

The SGK Brand Solutions segment also performed well, with adjusted EBITDA higher than the previous year, reflecting improved pricing and benefits from cost reduction actions. However, the segment experienced softness in European brand markets and a change in the timing of retail-based business projects.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and CEO of Matthews International, commented on the results, stating that the company's operating performance was generally in line with expectations, except for the energy solutions business. He noted that the timing of activity in the energy business significantly influenced the quarterly results. Despite the challenges, the company expects the timing issues to be resolved within the fiscal year.

"Our operating performance for the fiscal 2024 first quarter was generally in line with our expectations across our businesses, except energy solutions... Although higher than a year ago, energy sales for the current quarter were well below anticipated levels."

Matthews International also renewed its $750 million domestic revolving credit facility in January 2024, with a maturity set for January 2029. The terms and conditions of the renewed facility remain generally the same as the previous one.

Outlook and Analysis

Looking forward, Matthews International's fiscal 2024 outlook remains unchanged, with the company targeting growth in consolidated sales and adjusted EBITDA over fiscal 2023. The backlog for the energy storage solutions business exceeded $100 million at the end of the quarter, indicating strong customer interest. However, the company cautions that the timing of order execution can significantly influence quarterly results due to the increasing level of larger, longer-term projects.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, the resilience of Matthews International's Industrial Technologies and Memorialization segments, combined with the company's strategic actions to improve pricing and reduce costs, may present a compelling narrative. While the net loss in the first quarter poses a challenge, the unchanged outlook and strong backlog in the energy business suggest potential for recovery and growth in the upcoming quarters.

For a detailed analysis of Matthews International Corp's financials and future prospects, investors are encouraged to visit GuruFocus.com for comprehensive research tools and expert commentary.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Matthews International Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.