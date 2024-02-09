Allegro Microsystems Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 13% Surge in Just 3 Months

38 minutes ago

Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a market capitalization now standing at $5.61 billion. The current price of $29.15 reflects a 5.77% gain over the past week and a more significant 13.16% gain over the past three months. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is currently modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $40.58, down from a past GF Value of $41.26. This shift from being significantly undervalued three months ago to modestly undervalued today suggests a positive adjustment in the market's perception of the company's intrinsic value.

Introducing Allegro Microsystems Inc

Allegro Microsystems Inc, operating within the competitive semiconductors industry, is a fabless manufacturer known for its innovative sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs. These products are essential for the automotive and industrial markets, enabling precise measurements and efficient power management. The company's offerings are categorized into SENSE, REGULATE, and DRIVE, each serving a unique function in the realm of motion, speed, position, and current measurement, as well as power regulation and driving capabilities. 1753421047320965120.png

Assessing Profitability

Allegro Microsystems boasts a Profitability Rank of 5/10, indicating a moderate level of profitability within its sector. The company's operating margin stands at an impressive 25.40%, surpassing 90.24% of 963 companies in the industry. Its return on equity (ROE) is 26.36%, higher than 91.66% of its peers, while the return on assets (ROA) at 21.94% and return on invested capital (ROIC) at 35.97% also demonstrate strong performance, better than 97.23% and 95.18% of companies, respectively. These figures, coupled with five years of profitability over the past decade, underscore Allegro's solid financial foundation. 1753421087041024000.png

Growth Trajectory

Allegro Microsystems has shown a healthy 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 13.20%, outperforming 52.23% of 875 companies in the same industry. The estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is pegged at 8.40%, which is better than 59.57% of 141 companies. However, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate shows a decline of 44.80%, which is a point of concern but still better than 5.11% of 705 companies. This mixed growth performance indicates areas of strength as well as potential challenges that the company may need to address. 1753421103675633664.png

Notable Shareholders

Allegro Microsystems' shareholder base includes prominent investors such as Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 490,100 shares, representing 0.25% of the company. Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 115,795 shares, accounting for 0.06%, and John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 63,000 shares, making up 0.03% of the company. These holdings reflect the confidence of seasoned investors in Allegro's market position and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Allegro Microsystems maintains a strong position. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI, Financial) has a market cap of $6.06 billion, Rambus Inc (RMBS, Financial) at $7.32 billion, and Power Integrations Inc (POWI, Financial) at $4.3 billion. These companies represent the competitive environment in which Allegro operates, and its recent stock performance suggests that it is holding its own in this dynamic market.

Conclusion

In summary, Allegro Microsystems Inc has demonstrated a robust stock performance with a 13.16% gain over the past three months, signaling investor confidence in its value proposition. The company's profitability metrics are strong, with high operating margins and returns on equity and assets. Growth rates in revenue per share are promising, though the decline in EPS growth rate warrants attention. With a solid shareholder base and a competitive stance in the semiconductor industry, Allegro Microsystems Inc appears well-positioned for continued success.

