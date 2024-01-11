Dear Shareholder:

Performance Overview

The FPA Crescent Fund – Institutional Class (“Fund” or “Crescent”) gained 7.52% in Q4 2023 and 20.27% in the trailing twelve months.1 The Fund captured 91.3% of the MSCI ACWI's return in the trailing twelve months, outperforming its 72.1% average net risk exposure.2

Portfolio discussion

Crescent's net risk exposure declined from 74.6% to 70.1% in 2023, largely due to securities having less favorable risk/reward profiles. We exited seven positions in their entirety and sold part of an additional three. We did initiate eleven new equity positions but only added to one existing position.

Crescent's top five performers contributed 9.08% to its return in the previous twelve months, while its bottom five detracted 0.88%.

We have not recently discussed the following investments meaningful to the Fund's trailing twelve-month return.5

Meta (META, Financial) saw a welcome recovery in engagement and revenue year-to-date following a tough 2022. Thecompany has continued to offer new solutions that allow advertisers to target customers effectively and efficiently via one of the world's leading digital platforms. Moreover, operating profits are rising due to an organization-wide focus on improving productivity and accelerating the time to market for new products. However, overall profitability continues to be weighed down by losses in the Reality Labs segment. But, there is positive optionality that Meta will emerge from the AI arms race as one of the leading players in the industry.

Alphabet (GOOG, Financial) continued going from strength to strength during 2023 despite concerns that competition mayinfringe on the company's dominant position in Search. Thus far, Alphabet has continued to hold its own, and we look forward to seeing how the company incorporates further AI developments across the Alphabet ecosystem. Lastly, we are hopeful that the impending arrival of a new CFO will bring a renewed focus on efficiency – an area where we believe Alphabet has ample room for improvement.

FirstEnergy (FE, Financial) is an Ohio-based public utility holding company that we purchased in 2020 in the face of abribery scandal. The company paid fines, and senior management changed as a result; since then, the company has performed well operationally, which has translated into good stock performance. While increasing interest rates in 2023 caused its stock to drop from its highs (along with the Interest Rate Caps), it continues to trade at a substantial discount to its peers and offers a 4.5% dividend yield.

You can find the Fund's other positions addressed previously in our archived commentaries .

Markets 6

A small number of mega-cap companies drove stock prices last year. The “Magnificent Seven” stocks (Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, Tesla, and Nvidia) ended the year with an aggregate market cap of almost $12 trillion, more than the U.K., Canadian, and Japanese stock markets combined.7 Their 111% return in 2023 accounted for approximately 75% of the 26.3% total return in the S&P 500. The average stock delivered a much lower return, with the equal-weighted S&P 500 gaining just 10.4%.

Today's less attractive valuations (relative to last year), particularly in the U.S., help explain the Fund's slightly lower risk exposure. We are grateful to be able to invest broadly, as other parts of the globe currently offer better value.

While Crescent's equity investments understandably trade more richly compared to year-end 2022, they trade at lower valuations than the Magnificent Seven, MSCI ACWI, and S&P 500, as reflected in the lower Price/Book and Price/Earnings ratios in the following table. But price without quality is like a crewless boat without an anchor, adrift without direction. Instead, we also focus on quality -- attractive earnings growth, solid returns on capital, and sound balance sheets -- at fair prices. Through that lens, you can see that Crescent's equities appear, on average, more attractive.

Cheaper and better should translate into good performance versus the market over time. We believe our time is best spent deliberating about whether the companies in the portfolio and those in consideration will meet our expectations over time rather than trying to ascertain what inflation or interest rates might do, who might win the next election, etc.— focusing on bottoms-up, rather than top-down analyses.

The Fund's corporate debt exposure remains relatively low (3.2%). Though bond yields have risen, high-yield spreads are not particularly wide, and covenants remain more in favor of the borrower than the lender.

Closing

We have been around long enough not to get so excited about a good year, knowing that a bad year might be just a flip of the calendar away. After one has strung together the good, the bad, and the ugly years, we hope to have delivered good risk-adjusted returns by investing globally in various asset classes. But, as Clint Eastwood's Blondie character from The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly aptly said, “We're gonna have to earn it.”

Respectfully submitted,

FPA Crescent Portfolio Managers

January 31, 2024

1 Effective September 4, 2020, the previous single class of shares of the Fund was renamed the Institutional Class shares. Unless otherwise noted, all data herein is representative of the Institutional Share Class.

2Risk assets are any assets that are not risk free and generally refers to any financial security or instrument, such as equities, commodities, high-yield bonds, and other financial products that are likely to fluctuate in price. Risk exposure refers to the Fund's exposure to risk assets as a percent of total assets. The Fund's net risk exposure as of December 31, 2023 was 70.1%.

3 Comparison to the indices is for illustrative purposes only. The Fund does not include outperformance of any index or benchmark in its investment objectives. An investor cannot invest directly in an index. The long equity segment of the Fund is presented gross of investment management fees, transactions costs, and Fund operating expenses, which if included, would reduce the returns presented. Long equity holdings only includes equity securities excluding paired trades, short-sales, and preferred securities. The long equity performance information shown herein is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the impact of material economic or market factors. No representation is being made that any account, product, or strategy will or is likely to achieve profits, losses, or results similar to those shown. Long equity performance does not represent the return an investor in the Fund can or should expect to receive. Fund shareholders may only invest or redeem their shares at net asset value.

4 Reflects the top five contributors and detractors to the Fund's performance based on contribution to return for the trailing twelve months (“TTM”). Contribution is presented gross of investment management fees, transactions costs, and Fund operating expenses, which if included, would reduce the returns presented. Percent of portfolio reflects the average position size over the period. The information provided does not reflect all positions purchased, sold or recommended by FPA during the quarter. A copy of the methodology used and a list of every holding's contribution to the overall Fund's performance during the TTM is available by contacting FPA Client Service at [email protected]. It should not be assumed that recommendations made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of the securities listed.

5The company data and statistics referenced in this section are sourced from company press releases and financial disclosures unless otherwise noted.

6Market data in this section, including the charts, is as of December 31, 2023, and is sourced from Bloomberg and/or Factset unless otherwise noted.

7 What I Learned This Week . 13D Research and Strategy. January 11, 2024.

8 3-Year Forward Estimated EPS Growth is based on FPA calculations using consensus data from Factset and Bloomberg. Forward Price/Earnings and 3-Year Forward Estimated EPS Growth are estimates and subject to change. Comparison to the S&P 500 and MSCI ACWI Indices is being used as a representation of the "market” and is for illustrative purposes only. The Fund does not include outperformance of any index or benchmark in its investment objectives. References to FPA Crescent Fund's (“Fund”) “long equity holdings valuations” refers to the valuations of the Fund's long equity holdings only. The long equity holdings average weight in the Fund was 63.2% and 65.5% for Q4 2023 and TTM through 12/31/2023, respectively. The long equity statistics shown herein are for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the impact of material economic or market factors. No representation is being made that any account, product or strategy will or is likely to achieve results similar to those shown. Long equity statistics noted herein do not represent the results that the Fund or an investor can or should expect to receive. Fund shareholders can only purchase and redeem shares at net asset value. Portfolio composition will change due to ongoing management of the Fund.

Past performance is no guarantee, nor is it indicative, of future results.

Important Disclosures

This Commentary is for informational and discussion purposes only and does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale with respect to any securities, products or services discussed, and neither does it provide investment advice. Any such offer or solicitation shall only be made pursuant to the Fund's Prospectus, which supersedes the information contained herein in its entirety. This presentation does not constitute an investment management agreement or offering circular.

Any views expressed herein and any forward-looking statements are as of the date of the publication. are those of the portfolio management team and are subject to change without notice. Future events or results may vary significantly from those expressed and are subject to change at any time in response to changing circumstances and industry developments. This information and data have been prepared from sources believed reliable, but the accuracy and completeness of the information cannot be guaranteed and is not a complete summary or statement of all available data.