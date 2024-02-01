On February 1, 2024, Douglas Kramer, Chief Legal Officer of Cloudflare Inc (NET, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $79.6 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $238,800.

Cloudflare Inc is a company that provides a cloud platform for website security and performance enhancement. The platform offers various services including distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack mitigation, secure sockets layer (SSL) offloading, content delivery network (CDN) services, and domain name server (DNS) services, among others.

Over the past year, the insider, Douglas Kramer, has sold a total of 27,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Cloudflare Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 94 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Cloudflare Inc's shares were trading at $79.6 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $27.75 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.63, indicating that Cloudflare Inc is significantly undervalued according to its GF Value of $126.15.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

