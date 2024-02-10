David Marra, EVP, Chief Underwriting Officer of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR, Financial), executed a sale of 750 shares in the company on January 31, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $229 per share, resulting in a total value of $171,750.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in matching well-structured risk with efficient capital. The company operates through various segments, including Property, Casualty and Specialty, and other categories, offering its clients and policyholders with innovative products and responsive service.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,750 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd and has not made any purchase of the company's shares.

The insider transaction history at RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd indicates a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd were trading at $229, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.921 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 4.42, which is below the industry median of 11.535 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $229 and a GuruFocus Value of $270.54, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

