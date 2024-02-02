908 Devices Inc CFO Griffith Joseph H. IV Sells 15,409 Shares

On February 2, 2024, Griffith Joseph H. IV, the CFO of 908 Devices Inc (MASS, Financial), sold 15,409 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $7.06 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $108,787.54.

908 Devices Inc specializes in creating mass spectrometry devices that are deployable to the point of need for critical life sciences research and industrial applications, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and security. The company's technology is designed to provide rapid, actionable results in complex and critical scenarios.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 26,989 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 10 insider sells for 908 Devices Inc.

The market capitalization of 908 Devices Inc stood at $232.158 million on the day of the insider's sale. The stock's trading price of $7.06, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $19.20, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.37. The GF Value suggests that the stock may be categorized as a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

