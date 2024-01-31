Q4 2023 Aflac Inc Earnings Presentation pre-recorded Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation pre-recorded

Jan 31, 2024 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Max Kristian Broden

Aflac Incorporated - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you for joining me as I provide a financial update of Aflac Incorporated's results for the fourth quarter of 2023.



For the quarter, adjusted earnings per diluted share decreased 4.6% year-over-year to $1.25 with a $0.02 negative impact from FX in the quarter. In this quarter, remeasurement gains totaled $71 million and variable investment income ran $27 million or $0.04 per share below our long-term return expectations.



We also entered into a reinsurance transaction that for U.S. GAAP purposes was treated as a recapture and led to a noneconomic loss of $151 million pretax. This transaction has very favorable economics to Aflac with returns significantly above our cost of capital. Adjusted book value per share, including foreign currency translation gains and losses, inc