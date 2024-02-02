Q3 2024 Mitsui & Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 02, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Masao Kurihara

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

* Tetsuya Shigeta

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Managing Officer, CFO & Representative Director



=====================

Tetsuya Shigeta - Mitsui & Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Managing Officer, CFO & Representative Director



Good afternoon. I'm Tetsuya Shigeta, CFO. Thank you for joining us today. I will begin with an overview of operating results for the first 9 months and the full year forecast. I will then hand over to Masao Kurihara, General Manager of the Global Controller Division, who will speak on the results in more detail.



I will provide a summary of operating results for the first 9 months. During the first 9 months, we were able to take advantage of earnings opportunities by improving the quality of our business portfolio, which globally spans a wide range of industries. As a result, cooperating cash flow or COCF was JPY 769.1 billion, and profit was JPY 726.4