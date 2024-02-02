Q3 2024 Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited Q3 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Nuvama Group. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Parvez Akhtar Qazi from Nuvama Group. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Parvez Akhtar Qazi - Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, friends. On behalf of the Nuvama Group, I welcome you all to the Q3 FY '24 Conference Call of Texmaco Rail & Engineering.



Today, we have with us from the management side Mr. Indrajit Mookerjee, Executive Director and Vice Chairman of the company; Mr. Sudipta Mukherjee, Managing Director of the company; and Mr. Hemant Bhuwania, Chief Financial Officer of Texmaco Rail.



I would now hand over the call to the management for their opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Indrajit Mookerjee - Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited - Executive Vice Chairman



Parvez, this is Indra