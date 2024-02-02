Q4 2023 Danske Bank A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Claus Ingar Jensen - Danske Bank A/S-Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Conference Call for Danske Bank's Financial Results for 2023. My name is Claus I. Jensen, and I'm Head of Danske Bank's Investor Relations. With me today, I have our CEO, Carsten Egeriis; and our CFO, Stephan Engels. We aim to keep this presentation to around 25 minutes. And after the presentation, we will open up for a Q&A session, as usual. Afterwards, feel free to contact the Investor Relations department if you have any more questions.



I will now hand over to Carsten.



Carsten Rasch Egeriis - Danske Bank A/S-CEO&Member of Executive Leadership Team



Thanks, Claus. And I would also like to welcome you to our conference call for the financial report for 2023. 2023 turned out to be an eventful year for Danske Bank. Firstly, our operating environment continued to be impacted by a high level of geopolitical risk, and the associated effects for the economies and our customers. Secon