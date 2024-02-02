Q3 2024 Kuantum Papers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 and 9 Months FY '24 Conference Call of Kuantum Papers Limited. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Purvangi Jain from Valorem Advisors. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Purvangi Jain -



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Purvangi Jain from Valorem Advisors. We represent Investor Relations for Kuantum Papers Limited.



On behalf of the company, I would like to thank you all for participating in the company's earnings call for the third quarter and 9 months ended financial year 2024.



Before we begin, let me mention a short cautionary statement. Some of the statements made in today's earnings call may be forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Such statements are made based on management's belief as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the management. Audiences are cautioned not to place any undue relia