Q4 2023 Afry AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Jonas Gustavsson - AFRY AB - President & CEO



A warm welcome to this webcast where we will present the year-end report and the Q4 report for AFRY. And my name is Jonas Gustabsson, CEO at AFRY. And I will also be joined from Bo Sandstrom, our CFO, who will make part of the presentation.



So again, thank you so much for joining and we will jump right into the presentation, starting with a summary of the fourth quarter. So if you look and start with the top line, as you've seen, we had a good growth in the quarter. So we deliver continued good growth of total 8%, whereas the adjusted organic was 6% or 5.9%. And in general, I will come to market slide later on.



In general, we see a good demand for the AFRY services across all regions. Of course, very strong in energy, a bit more mixed in the industry and the real estate segment as one continued to be, but more or less as you saw in the third quarter.



The order stock is solid on just about SEK 19 billion. So we have a good and strong order stock. When we look on the result, it was a solid result, stable result and the very positive