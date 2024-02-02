Q4 2023 Husqvarna AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Johan Andersson - Husqvarna AB - VP, IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Husqvarna Group's report for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. My name is Johan Andersson and heading up the Investor Relations department here on Husqvarna Group.



And here in Stockholm, today, we will present the report by our CEO, Pavel Hajman; and our CFO, Terry Burke. After the presentation of the report, we will open up for a Q&A session. And you can ask your questions through the web interface or over the phone conference here in Stockholm.



So with that, I would like to hand over to Pavel to start today's presentation. Please, Pavel.



Pavel Hajman - Husqvarna AB - CEO



Thank you, Johan. And welcome, everyone, of course, also from my side. And before we go into the quarter, I'm very glad that we can conclude that we're closing the year where we actually continued to deliver on our strategy in a very challenging market environment.



And we have improved our operating margin for the group and also in all three divisions. And cash flow