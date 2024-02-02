Q3 2024 Dhanuka Agritech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

From the management. We have Mr. M.K. Dhanuka, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Rahul Dhanuka, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Harsh Dhanuka, Executive Director, Alliances, and Supply Chain; and Mr. V.K. Bansal, CFO on the call.



