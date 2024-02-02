Q4 2023 TomTom NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Freek Borst - TomTom NV - IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our conference call. Today, we will be discussing key highlights from the fourth quarter and full-year 2023, together with Harold Goddijn, our CEO; and Taco Titulaer, our CFO. Harold will kick off the call, providing an overview of our operational highlights and strategic priorities for the year ahead. Following Harold, Taco will provide detailed insight into the financial results and outlook. After that, we will take your questions.



As usual, I would like to point out that Safe Harbor applies. And with that, Harold, I would like to hand it over to you.



Harold Goddijn - TomTom NV - CEO



Yeah. Thank you very much, Freek. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome and thank you for joining us today. I will provide an overview of our 2023 progress and strategic objectives for this year, after which Taco will delve into the financial details.



2023 marked a significant milestone for TomTom as we advance towards our strategic goals. We've achieved revenue growth in location technology, we've bol