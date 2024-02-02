Q4 2023 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Gregory A. Riddle - Eastman Chemical Company - VP of IR & Communications



Thank you, Alex, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. On the call with me today are Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO; Willie McLain, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jake LaRoe, Manager, Investor Relations.



Yesterday after market closed, we posted our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results news release and SEC 8-K filing, our slides and the related prepared remarks in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.eastman.com.



Before we begin, I'll cover 2 items. First, during this presentation,