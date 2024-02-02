Q4 2023 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Timothy Power - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - VP & Head of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us this morning for our fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me this morning with prepared remarks are Chris Boerner, our Chief Executive Officer; and David Elkins, our Chief Financial Officer. Also participating in today's call are Adam Lenkowsky, our Chief Commercialization Officer; and Samit Hirawat, our Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Drug Development. As you'll note, we've posted slides to bms.com that you can use to follow along with for Chris and David's remarks.



Before we get started, I'll read our forward-looking statements. During this call, we'll make statements about the company's future plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking