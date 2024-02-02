Q4 2023 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to ExxonMobil's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. We appreciate you joining the call today. I'm Jennifer Driscoll, Vice President of Investor Relations. I'm joined today by Darren Woods, Chairman and CEO; and Kathy Mikells, Senior Vice President and CFO. This presentation and prerecorded remarks are available on the Investors section of our website. They're meant to accompany the fourth quarter earnings news release, which is posted in the same location. Shortly, Darren will give you an overview of our 2023 performance. Then we'll take your questions.



In conjunction with our recent announcement about acquiring Pioneer Natural Resources, we've included additional information about the transaction on Slide 2. Please be aware that thi