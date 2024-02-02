Q4 2023 Aon PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Gregory Clarence Case - Aon plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter conference call. I'm joined by Christa Davie