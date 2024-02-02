Feb 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2023 The Hartford Financial Results Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. Susan Spivak, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.



Susan Spivak Bernstein - The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. - SVP of IR



Good morning and thank you for joining us today for our call and webcast on fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings. Yesterday, we reported results and posted all of the earnings-related materials on our website. For the call today our participants are Chris Swift, Chairman and CEO of The Hartford; Beth Costello, Chief Financial Officer; Jonathan Bennett, Group Benefits; Stephanie Bush, Small Commercial and Personal Lines; and Mo Tooker, Middle & Large Commercial and Global Specialty.



Just a few comments before Chris begins. Today's call includes forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1