Q4 2023 Brookfield Business Partners LP Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Brookfield Business Partners fourth quarter 2023 results conference call and webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). Now I would like to turn the conference over to Alan Fleming, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Fleming.



Alan Fleming - Brookfield Business Partners LP - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good morning. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that in responding to questions and talking about our growth initiatives and our financial and operating performance, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and future results may differ materially. For further information on known risk factors, I encourage you to review our filings with the securities regulators in Canada and the US, both of which are available on our website.



We'll begin the call today with a few opening remarks from Cyrus Madon, our Executive Chairman. Anuj Ranjan, our Chief E