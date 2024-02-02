Q4 2023 WW Grainger Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Good morning. Welcome to Grainger's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. With me are D. G. Macpherson, Chairman and CEO; and Dee Merriwether, Senior Vice President and CFO. As a reminder, some of our comments today may include forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Additional information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is included in the company's most recent Form 8-K and periodic reports filed with the SEC. This morning's call will focus on our adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, which excludes the loss on the divestiture of our E&R Industrial sales subsidiary. .



We have also included a daily organic constant curre