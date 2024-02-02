Feb 02, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the W.W. Grainger Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to Kyle Bland, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Kyle Bland - W.W. Grainger, Inc. - VP of IR
Good morning. Welcome to Grainger's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. With me are D. G. Macpherson, Chairman and CEO; and Dee Merriwether, Senior Vice President and CFO. As a reminder, some of our comments today may include forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Additional information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is included in the company's most recent Form 8-K and periodic reports filed with the SEC. This morning's call will focus on our adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, which excludes the loss on the divestiture of our E&R Industrial sales subsidiary. .
We have also included a daily organic constant curre
Q4 2023 WW Grainger Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 02, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...