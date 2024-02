Q4 2023 Minerals Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Lydia Kopylova - Minerals Technologies Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations



Thank you, Shirley. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Today's call will be led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Doug Dietrich; and Chief Financial Officer, Erik Aldag. Following Doug and Erik's prepared remarks, we'll open it up to questions.



As a reminder, some of the statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.