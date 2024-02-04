Feb 04, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Jason Weate - Dexus Convenience Retail REIT - Fund Manager



Thank you. And good morning, everyone joining on the call. I'm Jason Weate, Fund Manager of Dexus Convenience Retail REIT. And I'm pleased to be delivering the 2024 half year result. I'd like to start proceedings by acknowledging the traditional custodians across the many lands on which we operate across Australia. We pay our respects to the elders, past and present, and remain committed to supporting reconciliation across our business. Today, I will touch on DXC's investment proposition, key highlights for the period, the financial outcomes, as well as trends we are seeing in the broader market.



Moving to Slide 5. DXC's investment proposition is to provide investors with defensive income with embedded growth through the cycle. We do this firstly by preserving portfolio attributes that deliver high certainty of income. Secondly. We maintain a prudent capital structure having regard to the broader macroeconomic environment with a target gearing range of 25% to 40%. And Thirdly. We take an active but disciplined approach to portfolio optimiza