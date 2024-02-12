Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) Reports Growth in Net Sales and Earnings Per Share for 2023

SSD Announces 5.5% Increase in Q4 Net Sales and 6.5% Rise in Annual Net Income Per Diluted Share

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Q4 net sales rose 5.5% to $501.7 million, and annual net sales increased 4.6% to $2.2 billion.
  • Gross Profit: Q4 gross profit surged 9.9% to $220.5 million, with a gross margin increase to 43.9%.
  • Net Income: 2023 net income per diluted share grew 6.5% to $8.26.
  • Dividends and Buybacks: Declared a $0.27 per share dividend and repurchased $50.0 million in common stock in 2023.
  • Operational Challenges: Higher operating expenses led to a 9.1% decrease in income from operations to $71.6 million in Q4.
  • Cash Flow: Cash provided by operating activities decreased to $31.7 million in Q4, a $104.7 million decline from the previous year.
Article's Main Image

1754618804194930688.png

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD, Financial), a leading manufacturer of engineered structural connectors and building solutions, released its 8-K filing on February 5, 2024, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, which supplies products to residential, light industrial, and commercial construction markets, as well as the remodeling and do-it-yourself markets, primarily in the United States, reported a year-over-year increase in net sales and net income per diluted share.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's performance in the fourth quarter showed a 5.5% increase in consolidated net sales, amounting to $501.7 million. This growth was driven by higher sales volumes in North America and the positive impact of foreign currency translation in Europe. Gross profit for the quarter also saw a significant increase of 9.9%, reaching $220.5 million, with consolidated gross margin improving to 43.9% from 42.2%. The increase in gross margin was attributed to lower raw material and labor costs as a percentage of net sales.

Despite these achievements, Simpson Manufacturing faced challenges in the form of increased operating expenses, which led to a 9.1% decrease in consolidated income from operations, down to $71.6 million. The rise in operating expenses was primarily due to higher personnel costs, professional fees, and variable compensation. This was only partly offset by the higher gross profits.

Annual Highlights and Management Commentary

For the full year, Simpson Manufacturing reported a 4.6% increase in consolidated net sales to $2.2 billion, with net income reaching $354.0 million, or $8.26 per diluted share, a 6.5% increase from the previous year. The company's President and CEO, Mike Olosky, commented on the results:

“We achieved above market growth and strong profitability in 2023 with $2.2 billion in annual net sales, a 21.5% operating income margin and $8.26 of earnings per diluted share,” said Olosky. “Our topline performance was driven by continued share gains across all of our end markets and product lines."

Olosky also noted the challenges faced in North America and Europe, citing economic headwinds and lower construction activity in Europe, while emphasizing the company's strategic investments aimed at accelerating growth.

Financial Tables and Outlook

The company's balance sheet remains robust, with cash and cash equivalents of $429.8 million as of December 31, 2023. The outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, includes an operating margin estimated to be in the range of 20.0% to 21.5%, and capital expenditures estimated to be approximately $200.0 million, which includes significant investments in facility expansions.

Simpson Manufacturing's focus on strategic growth and market share gains, despite the operational challenges, positions the company to potentially benefit from the estimated shortage of homes in the U.S. and the improving outlook for the construction industry in 2024. Investors and analysts are invited to join the company's financial results conference call for further details on the performance and outlook.

For more in-depth analysis and up-to-date financial information, visit GuruFocus.com, where value investors and potential members can gain access to valuable insights into Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD, Financial) and other companies.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.