Keith Yandell, the Chief Business Officer of DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH), sold 3,500 shares of the company on February 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The shares were sold at a price of $104.89 each, resulting in a transaction amount of $366,115.

DoorDash Inc is a technology company that operates a logistics platform connecting merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The platform provides a marketplace for food ordering and delivery, as well as additional services such as catering and corporate meal solutions.

Over the past year, Keith Yandell has sold a total of 70,381 shares of DoorDash Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 105 insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, DoorDash Inc's shares were trading at $104.89 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $43.05 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.95, indicating that it is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal dynamics and potential future performance. The consistent selling by insiders at DoorDash Inc may be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance for DoorDash Inc, interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing.

