On February 2, 2024, Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software that enables organizations to analyze internal and external data to make business decisions and to develop mobile applications. Its core product is MicroStrategy 10, which provides a platform for analytics, mobile software, and security applications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 105,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc indicates a pattern of sales by insiders, with 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $500.62, resulting in a market cap of $8.199 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 380.31, which is above both the industry median of 26.255 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a share price of $500.62 and a GF Value of $291.27, MicroStrategy Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.72, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

