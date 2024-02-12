FMC Corp (FMC) Reports Mixed 2023 Results and Provides 2024 Guidance

Revenue Declines Amidst Market Challenges While GAAP Net Income Soars Due to Tax Benefits

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.15 billion in Q4 2023, down 29% from Q4 2022; $4.49 billion for full-year 2023, a 23% year-over-year decrease.
  • GAAP Net Income: $1.10 billion in Q4 2023, a 291% increase from Q4 2022; $1.32 billion for full-year 2023, up 78% from 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $254 million in Q4 2023, a 41% decrease from Q4 2022; $978 million for full-year 2023, down 30% from 2022.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share: $8.77 in Q4 2023, up 304% from Q4 2022; $10.53 for full-year 2023, an 81% increase from 2022.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share: $1.07 in Q4 2023, down 55% from Q4 2022; $3.78 for full-year 2023, a 49% decrease from 2022.
  • Free Cash Flow: Negative $524 million for full-year 2023, a 202% decline from 2022.
  • 2024 Outlook: Revenue projected between $4.50 to $4.70 billion; Adjusted EBITDA between $900 million to $1.05 billion; Adjusted EPS between $3.23 to $4.41.
Article's Main Image

On February 5, 2024, FMC Corp (FMC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results, which were within guidance ranges, and provided its outlook for 2024. FMC, a leading global crop protection company, experienced a significant decline in revenue due to continued channel destocking and adverse weather, particularly in Brazil. Despite these challenges, the company's GAAP net income surged, primarily due to one-time tax benefits related to its Swiss subsidiaries.

FMC's performance in the fourth quarter was marked by a 29% decrease in revenue compared to the same period in 2022, with organic revenue down 30%. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter fell by 41%, and adjusted earnings per diluted share saw a 55% decline. However, GAAP net income for the quarter increased by a staggering 291%, and earnings per diluted share rose by 304%, largely due to significant tax incentives.

For the full year of 2023, FMC reported a 23% decrease in revenue, with a 22% organic decline. The full-year GAAP net income increased by 78%, and earnings per diluted share went up by 81%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, however, decreased by 49% compared to 2022. The company's cash flow from operations was negative $300 million, a 145% decrease, and free cash flow was negative $524 million, down 202% from the previous year.

FMC's 2024 outlook anticipates a slight revenue growth at the midpoint and essentially flat adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior year. The company expects adjusted earnings per diluted share to reflect a 1% growth at the midpoint, with free cash flow projected to be in the range of $400 to $600 million.

1754628900287311872.png

Financial Highlights and Challenges

Despite the decline in revenue and adjusted earnings, FMC's new product introductions (NPI) sales reached an annual record of 13 percent of total revenue, amounting to $590 million. The company's leading technologies, particularly branded diamides, continued to gain traction with growers, showcasing the importance of innovation in the agricultural industry.

Mark Douglas, FMC president and CEO, commented on the results, stating,

Despite challenging market conditions in 2023, we maintained very healthy adjusted EBITDA margins by holding or raising price in most countries and by aggressively managing costs in response to the demand decline."
He also emphasized the resilient performance of FMC's differentiated products and the company's focus on innovation.

Looking ahead, FMC's 2024 outlook is based on factors within its control, viewing the year as a transition period with momentum expected to build, driven by new technologies and the benefits of restructuring actions, along with an improving demand backdrop.

Value investors may find FMC's commitment to innovation and cost management, coupled with the expected benefits from restructuring, to be compelling reasons to consider the company's stock. The 2024 outlook suggests potential for recovery and growth, making FMC a company to watch in the agricultural sector.

For more detailed information, investors and interested parties can access the full earnings release and supplemental information on FMC's investor relations website.

Visit GuruFocus.com for more expert analysis and the latest financial news.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FMC Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.