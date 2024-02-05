BellRing Brands Inc (BRBR) Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results, Raises Full-Year Guidance

Robust Sales Growth and Operational Efficiency Drive BellRing's Positive Outlook

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Sales: $430.4 million, an 18.7% increase from the previous year.
  • Operating Profit: $73.0 million, despite a slight decrease of 2.9% due to accelerated amortization.
  • Net Earnings: $43.9 million, marginally down by 0.7% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $100.5 million, up 18.4% from the prior year, reflecting strong operational performance.
  • Cash Flow: Generated $74.2 million in cash from operations, indicating healthy liquidity.
  • Outlook: Raised fiscal year 2024 net sales outlook to $1.87-$1.95 billion and Adjusted EBITDA outlook to $375-$400 million.
  • Share Repurchases: Repurchased 0.2 million shares for $9.4 million, with $13.7 million remaining under the authorization.
Article's Main Image

On February 5, 2024, BellRing Brands Inc (BRBR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company, a leader in the global convenient nutrition category, reported an 18.7% increase in net sales to $430.4 million, driven by a 19.0% increase in volume, slightly offset by a 0.3% decrease in price/mix.

BellRing Brands Inc, known for its Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar brands, offers a range of nutrition products such as ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders, and nutrition bars. The company's products are widely distributed across various channels, including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, convenience, and specialty.

1754633913235566592.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's operating profit was reported at $73.0 million, a slight decrease of 2.9% from the prior year, primarily due to $17.4 million of accelerated amortization related to the discontinuance of the North American PowerBar business. Despite this, net earnings were relatively stable at $43.9 million, only a 0.7% decrease compared to the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, saw a significant increase of 18.4% to $100.5 million, indicating strong underlying operational performance.

BellRing's financial achievements are particularly important in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, where consistent innovation and efficient supply chain management are key to maintaining growth and profitability. The company's ability to raise its full-year outlook reflects confidence in its operational efficiency and market strategy.

Key Financial Metrics

Key metrics from the Income Statement show that gross profit increased by 21.5% to $148.0 million, or 34.4% of net sales, due to net input cost deflation, partially offset by incremental promotional activity. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased to $52.8 million, or 12.3% of net sales, due to higher employee costs and increased distribution and warehousing expenses on higher volumes.

From the Balance Sheet, BellRing reported total assets of $715.5 million as of December 31, 2023, with a notable increase in cash and cash equivalents to $85.0 million from $48.4 million at the end of the previous quarter. The company's long-term debt stood at $832.1 million, slightly down from $856.8 million as of September 30, 2023.

Cash Flow Statement highlights include $74.2 million generated from operating activities, a substantial increase from $36.3 million in the same period last year, showcasing BellRing's ability to convert earnings into cash effectively.

"Our first quarter performance was strong, coming in ahead of our expectations as we continued to ramp up our shake supply and began to drive demand," said Darcy H. Davenport, President and Chief Executive Officer of BellRing.

The company's management has raised its guidance for fiscal year 2024, now expecting net sales to be between $1.87 and $1.95 billion and Adjusted EBITDA to be between $375 and $400 million. This updated outlook reflects a growth of 12%-17% and 11%-18%, respectively, over fiscal year 2023.

BellRing's performance demonstrates its resilience and adaptability in a competitive market. The company's strategic focus on expanding its product offerings and distribution channels, coupled with effective cost management, positions it well for continued growth in the nutrition sector.

For more detailed financial information and the full earnings report, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the complete 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BellRing Brands Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.