Q4 2021 ATA Creativity Global Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to ATA Creativity Global's Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2021 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Alice Zhang, of the Equity Group. Thank you. You may begin.



Alice Zhang -



Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us. The press release announcing ATA Creativity Global's or ACG's results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, is available at the IR section of the company's website at www.atai.net.cn. As part of this conference call, the company has an accompanying slide presentation available on its website. A replay of this broadcast would also be made available at ACG's website for the next 90 days.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and any accompanying information discussed herein contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provision of the Private Securit