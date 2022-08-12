Q2 2022 ATA Creativity Global Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the ATA Creativity Global's Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Alice Zhang of the Equity Group. Please proceed.



Alice Zhang -



Thank you, Hector, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us. The press release announcing ATA Creativity Global or ACG's results for the second quarter and 6 months ended June 30, 2022, is available at the IR section of the company's website. at www.atai.net.cn. As part of this conference call, the company has an accompanying slide presentation available on its website. A replay of this broadcast would also be available at ACG's website for the next 90 days.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and any accompanying information discussed in contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provision of the Privat