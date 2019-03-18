Mar 18, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Aerpio Pharmaceuticals conference call.
It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Michael Rogers, Aerpio's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.
Michael W. Rogers - Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CFO
Okay. Hailey, thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us.
Joining me on the call today from Aerpio is Stephen Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer; Joseph Gardner, President and Founder; Dr. Steve Pakola, Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Kevin Peters, our Chief Scientific Officer.
I'd like to remind you that the remarks made on the call today include forward-looking statements about Aerpio. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, those related to Aerpio and its business and its product candidates, including AKB-9778, Aerpio's plans for future development of its product candidates, the potential of the Tie2 pathway in the treatment of diabetic complications, Aerpio's collaboration with Gossamer Bio and the therapeutic potential of
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Discuss the Results from the TIME-2b Study Conference Call Transcript
Mar 18, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...