Q4 2022 Aadi Bioscience Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, Elizabeth. Good morning, and welcome to the Aadi Bioscience conference call to review results of the fourth quarter and full year 2022 and to provide an update on our operations since the start of 2023.



Joining me on the call today is Scott Giacobello, our CFO and Interim President and CEO, who will provide an overview of financial and operational activity during the period, including an update on our continued commercial progress. Next will be our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Loretta Itri, who will provide insights on our clinical developments and plans for 2023. We will open the line for questions at