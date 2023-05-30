May 30, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Boris Peaker - TD Cowen - Analyst



Thank you, everyone, for joining us. I'm Boris Peaker. I'm one of the biotech analysts here at TD Cowen. It's my pleasure to host Scott Giacobello, the CEO of Aadi Bioscience. Scott, thanks for joining us.



Scott Giacobello - Aadi Bioscience, Inc. - CEO, Interim President, CFO, & Treasurer



Thanks, Boris, great to be here today.



Questions and Answers:

- TD Cowen - AnalystSo Aadi has an approved drug called FYARRO, which is in late-stage clinical development for a range of tumor-agnostic indications as well as, as I mentioned, approval for an orphan indication in oncology. Can you give us a little background, Scott, on the actual mechanism of action of FYARRO and where the drug came from?- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. - CEO, Interim President, CFO, & TreasurerYes, sure, absolutely. So the drug -- actually, our founder, Neil Desai, was originally with Abraxis and actually licensed the technology out of Abr