Jun 08, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Roger Song - Jefferies LLC - Analyst



All right. Welcome, everyone, day two 2023 Jefferies healthcare conference. My name is Roger Song, one of the senior biotech analysts here. Next presenting company is Aadi, and we have the CFO and Interim CEO, Scott. Welcome, Scott.



Scott Giacobello - Aadi Bioscience, Inc. - Interim CEO, President & CFO



All right. So Roger, thank you for having me today. It's a pleasure to be here to talk to you about Aadi. Obviously, everyone's familiar with the forward-looking statements. So I'll move right into just a quick overall summary of Aadi.



Aadi is a commercial-stage precision oncology company focused on developing and commercializing genetically defined cancers with mTOR pathway alterations -- yeah, alterations in the mTOR pathway genes. We have a commercial product called FYARRO that was approved late in 2021, has been out on the market since February of last year. And it's for the treatment of an ultra-rare sarcoma known as advanced malignant PEComa.



We're very pleased with the launch progress. On our first